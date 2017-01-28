Flasher posting selfies on social media

SAN DIEGO - Police tell 10News detectives are looking into some disturbing photos and video, posted to public social media, of a man masturbating in various public places in San Diego.

A concerned 10News viewer alerted us to the story.

10News contacted San Diego Police and told them about the videos. We do not know the man’s name.

A lieutenant said he is turning the videos over to a detective for an investigation. The man shows his face on the videos and brags about his public sex acts.