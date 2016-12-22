Five things you didn't know about the Times Square Ball

New Year’s Eve is more than just a celebration, it’s a global tradition! In the United States, that tradition is at 1 Times Square in New York City.

That’s the address of the infamous Times Square Ball - after it rises on New Year’s eve each year.

In 2007 the Times Square Ball underwent a complete overhaul - and the old incandescent and halogen light bulbs were replaced with state-of-the-art LEDs. 2017 marks 17 years of Philips Lighting as the official partner of the ball - and the 10th year of the bright LED lights shining 400 feet above the crowds in Times Square.

In the last days of 2016, as you prepare for your celebrations with friends and loved one, take a minute to learn more about the Times Square Ball.

In 1907 the New Year's Eve Ball made its maiden descent from the flagpole atop 1 Times Square. Seven versions of the Ball have been designed to signal the New Year.

The Ball is lit by 32,256 Philips Luxeon Rebel LEDs, each of which can be digitally controlled to create extraordinary effects.

The Ball is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The LED lighting in the Ball has a rated average life of 30,000 hours, compared to the roughly 1,000 hour life span of previous incandescent and halogen solutions.

The Ball consumes the same amount of energy per hour as it takes to operate just two traditional home ovens (Source: U.S. Department of Energy - Consumer Appliance Energy Use).

*Source: Philips Lighting