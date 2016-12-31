First woman to lead Chula Vista Police Department sworn in

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - South Bay law enforcement veteran Roxana Kennedy Friday became the first woman to lead the Chula Vista Police Department.
 
Kennedy, who has been with the agency for 24 years, succeeds retiring Chief David Bejarano, who had served in the post since 2009. She was sworn in at a late morning City Hall ceremony.
 
In her prior position as second-in-command to Bejarano, Kennedy oversaw the CVPD Patrol Operations Division, the largest unit in the department with 67 percent of its sworn personnel, according to city officials.
 
Kennedy has a bachelor's degree in business management from California Coast University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
 
She serves on the FBI National California Chapter Board of Directors and is president of the San Diego Chapter of Woman Leaders in Law Enforcement.
 
The new chief -- the city's 24th -- also had been the 105-year-old police department's first female captain, her prior rank, and a lieutenant.

