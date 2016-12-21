Fire rips through Mission Hills home days before Christmas

Mimi Elkalla
4:55 AM, Dec 21, 2016
5:01 AM, Dec 21, 2016

10News This Morning at 4:30am

KGTV

Fire officials believe thrown smoking material, possibly a cigarette, was to blame. The fire made its way into a wall and straight into the attic. 10News Reporter Mimi Elkalla was at the scene early Wednesday morning - watch the video for her report.

