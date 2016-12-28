Fire rips through commercial warehouse in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO - A predawn fire of unknown origin destroyed a large warehouse near Miramar Memorial Golf Course Tuesday, causing an estimated $3 million worth of damage.



The non-injury blaze in the 8500 block of Spectrum Lane erupted shortly before 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Arriving emergency personnel found the 20,000-square-feet, two-story building engulfed in flames and called for backup.



About 100 city firefighters fought the blaze with help from crews from Poway and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, getting it fully extinguished in just over four hours, SDFRD Capt. Joseph Amador said.



The warehouse, which contained items from a dietary supplement business that was in the process of moving in, was a total loss, according to Amador.



The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of early afternoon.