Fire rips through Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A fire caused serious damage to a Chula Vista Tuesday morning, displacing at least five people.



The fire broke out shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a house in the 2700 block of East L St.



The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities were forced to shut down a stretch of L St. due to the emergency response.



Red Cross officials were summoned to the scene to assist two adults and three children displaced by the blaze.



No injuries were immediately reported.



