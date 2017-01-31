Fire rips through Chula Vista home

Mostly clear
CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A fire caused serious damage to a Chula Vista Tuesday morning, displacing at least five people.
The fire broke out shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a house in the 2700 block of East L St.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities were forced to shut down a stretch of L St. due to the emergency response.
Red Cross officials were summoned to the scene to assist two adults and three children displaced by the blaze.
No injuries were immediately reported.