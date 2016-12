(KGTV) -- A chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 in Logan Heights early Tuesday morning left several people injured on the side road, one critically.

The crash happened at around midnight in the nourthbound lanes near the Coronado bridge on ramp.

The chain-reaction started when one car crashed and burst into flames. Several cars then hit the blazing vehicle, some at high speeds.

Crews closed the highway while they attended crash victims, including one who was critically injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The highway has since been reopened.

VIDEO: 10News talked to the strangers who pulled the victims out of the demolished cars and performed CPR.