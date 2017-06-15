FBI seeks help identifying La Jolla bank robber

Mark Saunders
2:00 PM, Jun 15, 2017
6 hours ago
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is seeking the public's help in locating the man who robbed a La Jolla bank in broad daylight.

The FBI said the man entered the Citibank at 7900 Hershel Avenue on May 2 at about 3 p.m. and placed a demand note on the counter. The note demanded money and threatened a weapon.

The bank teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money which he placed in a drawstring bag and left. The man was in and out in a matter of minutes.

The robber is described as a white male, standing 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a dark colored shirt, light pants, and a beige suit jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego FBI branch at 858-320-1800.

