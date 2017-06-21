Faulconer, leaders unveil plan to boost San Diego affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and councilmembers presented a plan to help increase the region's housing supply and - hopefully - boost affordability.

Faulconer and City Councilmembers Scott Sherman and Chris Ward unveiled "Housing SD," a series of proposals designed to help low- and middle-income residents better afford housing.

Housing SD plans to implement strategies to:

Offer incentives for low-income and middle-class housing construction

Quicken review processes and streamline development standards

Offer up more funding for affordable housing

Encourage housing growth near transit-friendly areas

"The state’s housing shortage and the unaffordable housing market it spawned has left the dream of homeownership out of reach for the majority of San Diegans," Faulconer said. "The only way to change that is to build more housing that people can actually afford."

The plan has also garnered the support of former Mayor Jerry Sanders and Mary Lydon, executive director of the "Housing You Matters" coalition.

City officials said San Diego is currently one of the least affordable markets in the country, with more than 70 percent of residents unable to afford a home.

"Housing costs spiraling out of control impacts everyone, and everything we aspire to accomplish as a city," said Councilmember Chris Ward. "These proposals are an important jumping off point to ensure we provide all the housing opportunities San Diegans need to succeed and thrive here."