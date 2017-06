SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--One person has died after a white SUV left the highway and rolled down into a canyon Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported to CHP around 10:02 a.m. on eastbound State Route 52 near Genesee Avenue and prompted the issuance of a Sig-Alert.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy