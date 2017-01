SAN DIEGO - One of the defining aspects of fan experiences is food. As much as we love the team or athlete we cheer for, many of us get just as excited for food at a sporting event.

It should be no surprise with an event like the Farmer's Insurance Open, food better be good. Especially in a spot like San Diego, where foodies already have their pick of the crop.

If you're going or already there, consider this your rundown of all you have to sink your teeth into.

Breakfast, served until 11 a.m.

- Sunrise breakfast burrito

- Torrey breakfast burrito

- NY bagel with cream cheese

- Banana bread

- Blueberry muffin

And then, there's lunch...

- Baja shrimp and cucumber ceviche

- Boar’s Head all-beef hot dog

- Certified angus beef burgers

- Spicy black bean and mushroom burger

- Torrey BBQ tri-tip sandwich

- Boar’s Head Cali turkey wrap

- Greek quinoa salad

- Caesar salad shaker with sourdough croutons and aged parmesan

- Carne asada nachos

- California burrito

- Quesadilla with salsa fresca

- Chipotle caesar salad shaker with sourdough croutons and aged parmesan

- Grilled beer braised bratwurst

- Deep dish truffle mac n cheese with panko crumb topping

- Asian stir fry

- Thai chicken curry with vegetables

- Hoisin glazed pepper steak with onion and bell peppers

And if none of those options get you excited for the open, maybe the snacks will have you ready to spend the day on the green.

- Jumbo bavarian pretzel with cheese sauce

- Kettle style potato chips

- Apple empanadas with caramel sauce

- Strawberry shortcake cups

- Fresh strawberries, pound cake, and whipped cream

- Cream cheese stuffed cinnamon and sugar churros with chocolate sauce

- Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie

- Sea salt caramel brownie

- Marshmallow rice krispy bar

- XL kettle corn

No, golf fans, you will not leave hungry.