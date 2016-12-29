SAN DIEGO - He'd been in a hospital for four days -- doctors and police having no idea who he was.

Wednesday, 10News viewers helped a hospitalized teen reunite with his family after he was hit but a car on Christmas Eve.

The 16-year-old was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike on Imperial Avenue near South 47th Street. He was taken to a hospital with significant head injuries.

San Diego Police tried using fingerprinting, facial recognition and the teen's phone, but were unable to identify him. Also, no family members reported him missing.

"We know that he was staying with various family members, and there was apparently some confusion about that," Lt. Andrew Hoffman said. "One family member thought he was en route to another and that's when the incident took place."

Wednesday afternoon, after investigators shared a photo with the media of the teen, thousands of people shared it hoping someone would recognize him. Eventually, 10News viewers were able to reach the family and they reconnected with 16-year-old Dayonte Broughton at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

"It's a tragedy," Broughton's aunt, Auntie Collie, said. "He's a very happy, vivacious, loving child."



Family members said they didn't know Broughton's condition, but wanted to thank the San Diego community for their help figuring out who he is.

"Keep him in your prayers and thank you very much for Twitter, and (10News) putting him on Twitter," Collie said. "We appreciate that so much, and keep him in your prayers."