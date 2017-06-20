1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way head-on crash in Fallbrook

Sandy Coronilla
5:07 PM, Jun 19, 2017
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV)--One person is dead and another injured following a head-on collision Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

A black Honda was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Via Encinos Drive near South Mission Road around 4:02 p.m. It collided with a blue van, according the CHP incident page. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

S. Mission Road was temporarily closed in both directions. 

This story is developing. Stay with 10News for more information as it becomes available. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

