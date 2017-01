NATIONAL CITY, Calif. - A gas explosion blew the roof off of condos under construction at 8th and Harbison Monday afternoon.

The fire department and SD G & E responded after the explosion around 4 p.m., they say workers were connecting gas lines and heaters before they left for the day, accidentally leaving the gas on.

The gas build up was the cause of the explosion, according to SD G & E.

The building is still under construction, no one was injured after the accident. The gas has now been shut off.