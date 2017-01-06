Escondido man arrested in triple murder of family members

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- An Escondido man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he shot and killed members of his own family.

Al Zafar, 73, was arrested at the Village Drive Apartments complex in Fontana, Calif. Police found four people shot inside one of the apartment units.

Two women and one man were killed, and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Family members identified the four victims as Zafar's nieces and nephews.

Fontana Police said Zafar told investigators that the family owed him money and they had not paid him back.

Police have been interviewing witnesses who live in the complex to gather more information.