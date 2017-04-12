Escondido father hit and killed on SR-78 identified by fiancée
Steve Fiorina
11:24 PM, Apr 11, 2017
13 mins ago
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- - The fiancée of a man killed by a hit and run driver is asking witnesses to come forward. It was a little after 9:30 p.m. Friday night when Jonathan Rojas was walking on state route 78 in Escondido.
That's when he was hit by a vehicle, and left for dead in the center divide.
After the accident, other motorists stopped and called 9-1-1. Paramedics were on scene quickly but it was too late to save Jonathan's life.