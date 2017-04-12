Escondido father hit and killed on SR-78 identified by fiancée

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- - The fiancée of a man killed by a hit and run driver is asking witnesses to come forward. It was a little after 9:30 p.m. Friday night when Jonathan Rojas was walking on state route 78 in Escondido.

That's when he was hit by a vehicle, and left for dead in the center divide.

After the accident, other motorists stopped and called 9-1-1. Paramedics were on scene quickly but it was too late to save Jonathan's life.

Elizabeth Montes is heartbroken by her fiancé's death.

"I'm just thinking of our future and the fact that he died alone right here and I would have done anything.. anything to be here; at least in his last moment," she said.

Jonathan was 25.

"We just had a baby," Montes said. "He's seven weeks old and (Jonathan) was so proud of him. It's just really hard."

She knows it was an accident - but says that accident became a crime when the driver took off.

"He was just left there," she said. "It's almost too much to bear. But I have to stay strong for my son, so I will."

Police say the car likely has front-end damage and may have lost the driver’s side mirror. Montes said she plans to plant a cross alongside the freeway.

CHP is asking anyone with information to call 760-643-3400 or their dispatch center 858-637-3800.