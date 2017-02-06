Encinitas student deported over travel ban returns to US

A local student caught up in President Trump's travel ban returned to the U.S.



Sara Yarjani, who was born in Iran, is in the second year of a three-year master's program at the California Institute for Human Science in Encinitas.



She was held for a day at Los Angeles International Airport last week and then sent back to Vienna, Austria, where she was visiting her parents. She was told her student visa was no longer valid.



Yarjani has not lived in Iran for nearly 20 years, and she is a permanent resident of Vienna.



ACLU attorneys fought to bring her back to the U.S. and succeeded.



As she walked out of LAX, she credited the ACLU and her school for helping her get through the past week.



"If ever anybody criticized America or Americans, I would be the one defending and saying, 'No, whatever you say, I feel they have some of the greatest, most beautiful, most awake conscious people that also live in that land,'" said Yarjani.