El Cajon police shoot knife-wielding man
Suspect expected to survive, police say
Mario Sevilla
7:19 AM, Jan 2, 2017
5 hours ago
El Cajon police shoot knife-wielding man
EL CAJON (KGTV) - A man was shot by El Cajon police Sunday night after lunging at officers with a knife.
Police were called at around 9 p.m. to reports of an incoherent man standing in traffic at Second Street near Oakdale Avenue.
Officers tried to talk to the man when he pulled out a knife and started walking south toward Madison Avenue.
Officers twice used a TASER to subdue the suspect but he pulled the barbs out of his skin.
Police reportedly struggled to get the knife out of his hands and was shot when he lunged at the officers with the knife.
The suspect, described as a white male in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time but police say he is expected to survive.
