El Cajon police chase leads to crash into woman's bedroom

EL CAJON, Calif. — Sheriff's deputies were led on a short pursuit in El Cajon that ended with the suspect car crashing into a home.

Deputies got a report of an armed suspicious person in El Cajon just after 5 a.m. and tried to pull over a red Camaro matching the suspect vehicle description near Greenfield Drive.

Instead of stopping, the driver led them on a short chase ending on N. Mollison and Bradley when the car jumped a curb, hit a stop sign and crashed directly into a home, smashing into a woman's bedroom.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The woman sleeping inside, Tracy Gillbride, tells 10News she just moved into the house one week ago.

Gillbride said she just moved her bed away from that same wall just two days ago. The crash sent a hutch flying toward her bed, knocking items on top of her as she slept.

Gillbride said she has a few cuts, but no major injuries.

A building inspector was sent to the home to make sure the wall is still stable. The inspector deemed it safe, but power to that bedroom has been turned off as a safety precaution.