(KGTV) -- Investigators are sifting for clues Monday morning to determine the cause of house fire that quickly spread to a neighboring residence leaving 10 people homeless.

San Diego Fire Department crews responded just after midnight to reports of a structure fire at the home 3075 Polk Avenue in North Park. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

The blaze spread to a truck in the driveway and a home next door. It took firefighters less than half an hour to put out the fire, fire officials told 10News.

One dog died in the blaze, two cats in the home next door were rescued.

A total of 10 people between the two homes have been displaced, authorities said. One person taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is working with the fire victims.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, and they estimate about $305,000 in damages.