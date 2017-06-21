Drivers stuck in scorching desert heat on I-15 near Jean, NV

JEAN, Nevada (KGTV)--Drivers are stuck behind a crash on Interstate 15 in the Nevada desert as heat reaches record levels in the Southwestern United States.

The crash happened about 4:30 Wednesday morning on northbound 15 at Highway 161 near the city of Jean, Nevada, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. All northbound lanes are blocked.

A semi was entering the freeway at 30 miles an hour when it was rear-ended by another semi going the speed limit of 70 miles an hour, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk. The slower semi turned over, spilling its load of carpet onto the road, according to the trooper. A woman in the slower semi was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries. Buratczak said fatigue was a factor in the crash.

The high temperature for Jean is expected to reach 112 degrees Wednesday, according to KTNV.

Buratczak said northbound I-15 at Jean would remain closed all day. Drivers posted pictures of the backup on social media.