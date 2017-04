CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV)--A driver led police on a chase after he attempted to run across lanes of traffic on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon.

He drove erratically and at one point drove the wrong way on the Coronado Bay Bridge before attempting to jump.

The driver then lead authorities onto the island where he jumped into San Diego Bay and was taken into custody.

Police told 10News Robert Santos that the suspect was arrested on charges he violated his probation.