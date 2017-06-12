SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver sped away after crashing his car into a Normal Heights home early Monday morning, but police arrested him a short distance away after he pulled over to change a tire.



Police said an Audi slammed into the side of a house in the 3900 block of Meade Avenue at about 12:15 a.m., smashing into a bedroom and nearly hitting a couple sleeping inside.



Witnesses said the driver backed out of the house and drove away.



The couple said it was fortunate their dog was not sleeping in her little bed because it was in the part of the room the car crashed into.



Meanwhile, the 10News Breaking News Tracker spotted the car linked to the wreck and followed it to Mission Center Road, where the driver stopped and attempted to change a damaged tire.



After the BNT contacted police, officers arrived and arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.