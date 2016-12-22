Drive carefully: Wet roads = dangerous conditions

Shannon Cheesman
4:48 AM, Dec 22, 2016
Two people were badly injured when a semi-truck hit this van on the 805 early Thursday morning. 10News photo.

SAN DIEGO -- The roads are wet this morning and that is creating hazards for drivers.
 
In Lakeside, a woman died early Thursday morning after fishtailing and crashing on I-8 near Los Coches Road. Witnesses said she was changing lanes when her car fishtailed and went through a guardrail, then flipped several times.
 
On I-805 just past the Bonita onramp, the driver of a semi truck didn't see a van on the side of the road and ended up hitting it. Two people with the van - one who was outside changing a tire and another person who was inside the vehicle - suffered major injuries.
 
In Otay Mesa, a motorist was killed when a pickup truck hit a guardrail on SR-905 near Britannia Boulevard. 
 
And boulders came down on a residential road in the 6300 block of Bernadette Lane in Del Cerro, creating a hazard for the folks who live there.
 
Drivers are urged to take their time as they're heading out. We're tracking the road conditions on 10News and also sending alerts through our mobile app and on Twitter. TRAFFIC MAP

