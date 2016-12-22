Drive carefully: Wet roads = dangerous conditions

SAN DIEGO -- The roads are wet this morning and that is creating hazards for drivers.

In Lakeside, a woman died early Thursday morning after fishtailing and crashing on I-8 near Los Coches Road. Witnesses said she was changing lanes when her car fishtailed and went through a guardrail, then flipped several times.

On I-805 just past the Bonita onramp, the driver of a semi truck didn't see a van on the side of the road and ended up hitting it. Two people with the van - one who was outside changing a tire and another person who was inside the vehicle - suffered major injuries.

In Otay Mesa, a motorist was killed when a pickup truck hit a guardrail on SR-905 near Britannia Boulevard.

And boulders came down on a residential road in the 6300 block of Bernadette Lane in Del Cerro, creating a hazard for the folks who live there.

Geologist has arrived to inspect that hillside in Del Cerro where the boulders came down this morning @10News pic.twitter.com/MOvwgdZS9T — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) December 22, 2016

Drivers are urged to take their time as they're heading out.