Drive carefully: Wet roads = dangerous conditions

SAN DIEGO -- The roads are wet this morning and that is creating hazards for drivers.
In Lakeside, a woman died early Thursday morning after fishtailing and crashing on I-8 near Los Coches Road. Witnesses said she was changing lanes when her car fishtailed and went through a guardrail, then flipped several times.
On I-805 just past the Bonita onramp, the driver of a semi truck didn't see a van on the side of the road and ended up hitting it. Two people with the van - one who was outside changing a tire and another person who was inside the vehicle - suffered major injuries.
In Otay Mesa, a motorist was killed when a pickup truck hit a guardrail on SR-905 near Britannia Boulevard.
And boulders came down on a residential road in the 6300 block of Bernadette Lane in Del Cerro, creating a hazard for the folks who live there.