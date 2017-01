NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) -- A family in National City is cleaning up a huge mess after an SUV crashed through a brick fence in their front yard.

The driver of the SUV had been trying to evade police, who tried to pull him over late Monday night.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of 24th & L Street in National City.

The driver lost control coming around a corner and hit a car parked on the street. He then drove onto the curb, crashed through a pair of small palm trees, and into the brick wall.

Officers didn’t tell 10News why they initially tried to pull the SUV over or how long they’d been chasing it.

“It’s been a really bad night. Really scary,” said Gabriella Lopez, who’s mother lives in the house.

She and her daughter spend part of the morning cleaning debris from the front yard.

After the crash, the two people in the SUV got out of the wreck and ran off.

Police and the ABLE Helicopter tracked them down two blocks away.

Two dogs from the yard also helped police in the chase, as a poodle and German shepherd both ran after the suspects.

Both dogs were returned to the Lopez house unharmed.

There’s no word on what charges the two people from the crash will face.

This is the second time in a week that a police chase through a neighborhood has ended in a dangerous crash.

Last week, a similar chase in El Cajon ended when the driver slammed into the wall of a woman’s home.

She told 10News she usually sleeps by that wall.