Dogs attacked in their own backyard

SAN DIEGO - A City Heights woman is demanding change after she said a neighbor’s dogs crawled into her backyard and attacked her dogs, twice, killing one.

“I won't go back there hardly ever because I'm fearful of the dogs,” Maria Reserva, said.

Reserva said no matter what she puts in front of the fence to prevent it, the neighbor dogs crawl under the fence and attack. She can’t fix the fence because it is on her neighbor’s property.

About two weeks ago, Joey, a small wire terrier, snuck out back.

“Yeah, he yelped and that was it. Just one yelp,” Reserva said. “My son ran over there just in time and the dog had his head in his mouth, and my son kicked him so hard that the dog released him."

Joey had injuries all over his body.

“He was a lucky dog,” Reserva said.

Her bulldog, Chata, was not so lucky.

“It's heartbreaking," Reserva said. "I'm at a loss to say how painful it is."

About a year and a half ago they found Chata brutally injured in the backyard. Someone accidentally left her out alone and Reserva thinks the neighbors dogs got in and killed her.

“Doctor says she died from all the puncture wounds and her kidneys gave out,” Reserva said.

Reserva said she called animal control both times and both times the neighbor's dog stayed and their owner went unpunished.

“They said 'we can't help it'” Reserva said.

10News spoke with the Director of San Diego County Animal Services, Dan DeSousa. He said they cannot take a dog or declare it vicious without due process. DeSousa said officers will ask Reserva if she will testify in a hearing and if she wants to make a citizen's arrest on the dogs’ owner.

If so, they will submit the case to the city attorney.

