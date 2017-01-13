A dog is reportedly safe after riding in tow, chained atop an open trailer, on a truck traveling down a Florida highway.

CNN reported the Blue American Pit Bull Terrier, named Zeus, was seen on video riding atop another crate carrying an animal down Interstate 95 Wednesday. Zeus is seen - head held low - behind the SUV traveling at high speeds.

The video, posted by Brenna Cronin, has received more than 1.6 million views on Facebook and hundreds of angry comments.

Cronin told CNN that she contacted Flagler Humane Society when she returned home after witnessing the incident.

"As I was filming the dog and he saw me, he stood up and looked so scared. You know when dogs are happy, they have their tail wagging and a big smile. He was terrified," Cronin said to CNN.

The owner reportedly contacted the humane society Thursday after the video went viral. CNN said the owner told the humane society he was traveling with his two dogs from Hastings, Fla., to go hog hunting.

The other dog was in the crate underneath Zeus.

The owner has not been publicly named, but they reportedly received a ticket for failure to properly tether an animal, CNN said.

In Flagler County, transporting dogs in the open is allowed. However, the county ordinance reads dogs, "shall be confined in pens in or on such trucks or other vehicles or be restrained by a minimum or two tethers or some other similar method to safely control or restrain the dogs from easily escaping the vehicles."

Zeus is seen in the video with only one tether.

CNN said Flagler Animal Services checked out Zeus and he's being "well cared for."