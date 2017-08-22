Clairemont - SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A local woman says her father would be happy to know the sunken navy ship he served on has finally been found.

Over the weekend, researchers led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen located the USS Indianapolis, 18,000 feet below in the North Pacific.

In 1945, a Japanese submarine sunk the ship that had delivered components for the first atomic bomb. Melvin Modisher, a junior medical officer, along with some 900 others found themselves in the water Help did not come for four days.

Only 317 crew members survived, including Modisher. When they arrived in San Diego, local lined the streets for an impromptu parade.

Eventually, Modisher moved to San Diego and practiced medicine - before passing away three years ago at the age of 98.

Nua Shores believes her dad would have been relieved for the sailor's families.

"They are no longer hanging," Shores said. "They know what happened to the ship. They know where it is."