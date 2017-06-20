Dangerous East County trail closed due to heat rescues

Fair
Three Sisters Falls (FILE PHOTO)
DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV)--A dangerous East County trail is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat-related rescues, according to the Cleveland National Forest.
Five people had to be rescued from Three Sisters Falls due to high heat and public safety concerns, a spokesperson said.
Temperatures in the Descanso area hovered around 100 degrees Tuesday.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a warning for Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Falls last week.
