Dangerous East County trail closed due to heat rescues

Allison Horn
4:47 PM, Jun 20, 2017

Three Sisters Falls (FILE PHOTO)

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV)--A dangerous East County trail is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat-related rescues, according to the Cleveland National Forest.

Five people had to be rescued from Three Sisters Falls due to high heat and public safety concerns, a spokesperson said.

Temperatures in the Descanso area hovered around 100 degrees Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a warning for Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Falls last week.

Learn more about conditions for hikers.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top