Danger on local dating apps

SAN DIEGO - A Hillcrest man wants to warn people of a man he says, is trolling gay dating apps threatening strangers who ignore his requests.

Ricardo Sousa of Hillcrest said he received a threat from the man, who he has never dated or known socially, as recently as a few days ago.

“You’re so ugly you should kill yourself,” one message started out.

Sousa told 10News he first encountered the man on an online dating website six years ago, and he’s been stalked and harassed by the man ever since.

“We did not meet in person. He just asked if I was interested in platonic friendship,” Sousa said.

Sousa said he and others in San Diego’s gay community realized the man, who he calls a cyberbully, may have hundreds of victims.

“He hits you up, sends a message to say hi how are you? And if you don’t respond he just gets really aggressive,” Sousa said. “He contacts everybody out of the blue. You don’t need to hit him up. He sees your profile online and just goes in a line, boom, whoever is first, he just sends it to all of them."

Sousa said he's tried blocking the man, but he gets around it by creating different accounts. The stalker is also accused of putting people’s HIV status on social media.

Sousa said, the accused stalker lives near the place where he works.

“He has put notes on my car as well,” Sousa said. “The notes on the car saying, I will find you alone by yourself and I will take care of business."

Afraid that the man will act on his threats, Sousa has filed a police report and plans to file a restraining order soon.