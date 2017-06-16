SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man who lives on the border of University Heights and North Park is frustrated after a curb went from gray to red overnight.

Richard Lepper says parking is already an issue in the neighborhood. Lepper thought the city had painted the curb into a fire lane.

However, the city says it didn’t paint the curb red, meaning someone painted it illegally.

The city says the Transportation Department is now looking into who did it. The spokesman says anyone who was ticketed along that curb will still have to pay the ticket and then appeal it.

If you see suspicious paint jobs you can report it to the city on the Get It Done app.