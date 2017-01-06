Crews rescue occupants of overturned vehicle on I-8

Mark Saunders
5:16 PM, Jan 5, 2017
SAN DIEGO -- Crews were called in just after 4:30 p.m. to rescue motorists after their vehicle overturned on Interstate 8 near Qualcomm Stadium on Thursday evening.

CHP said an SUV was traveling on I-8 West when it hit the side rail and lost control, landing on its side and trapping the vehicle's occupants.

As of 5:50 p.m., CHP was still on scene but all occupants had been removed from the overturned SUV. The Texas Street on-ramp to I-8 West was also blocked to allow crews room to work on flipping the vehicle.

Crews were initially worried about the SUV rolling into a nearby ravine while they worked to extricate the occupants.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this as more information comes in.

 

