Crews rescue occupants of overturned vehicle on I-8
Mark Saunders
5:16 PM, Jan 5, 2017
SAN DIEGO -- Crews were called in just after 4:30 p.m. to rescue motorists after their vehicle overturned on Interstate 8 near Qualcomm Stadium on Thursday evening.
CHP said an SUV was traveling on I-8 West when it hit the side rail and lost control, landing on its side and trapping the vehicle's occupants.
As of 5:50 p.m., CHP was still on scene but all occupants had been removed from the overturned SUV. The Texas Street on-ramp to I-8 West was also blocked to allow crews room to work on flipping the vehicle.
Crews were initially worried about the SUV rolling into a nearby ravine while they worked to extricate the occupants.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this as more information comes in.