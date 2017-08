CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) - A fire that erupted in the Campo area Monday afternoon, threatening homes and prompting evacuations, is now 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.



The so-called Eclipse Fire erupted near Royal Willie and La Posta roads at about 2 p.m., and flames spread close to at least 20 homes and posed a threat to the Campo Indian Reservation, Cal Fire officials said.



Mandatory evacuations were ordered and La Posta Road was briefly closed between state Route 94 and Old Highway 80 during the height of the fire. The evacuation orders were lifted and roads were reopened by 5:45 p.m., officials said.



With the help of ground crews and air support, including SDG&E's Aircrane firefighting aircraft, crews stopped the spread of the fire to 200 acres burned and no structures destroyed by late Monday evening.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.