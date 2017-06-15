Crash ends with car in house, driver on the run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are looking for the driver who allegedly failed to yield to traffic, causing a car to plow into a home, before fleeing the scene.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling eastbound in the 4600 block of C Street at about 4:40 a.m. when he pulled into oncoming traffic and in front of a Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Nissan swerved but collided with the vehicle, and continued southbound before striking a home in the 1100 block of 47th St.

The 38-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered a fracture in his thigh.

The driver of the Chevy, described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.