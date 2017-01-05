Couple's truck window shot out by BB in busy Escondido shopping center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A quiet night out at a pizza restaurant ended with a loud explosion of glass for a couple at a busy North County shopping center.

Jennie, who asked us to hide her identity, didn't notice anything when she and her boyfriend left the Killer Pizza From Mars restaurant off El Norte Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I'm in the passenger seat and my boyfriend got in the driver's seat," said Jennie.

They got into a Toyota Tacoma and shut the doors.

"He leaned over to start the ignition and we heard this really loud bang," said Jennie.

That loud bang was accompanied by a lot of glass.

"I just saw glass flying. I looked over and saw glass all over him," said Jennie.

To her left was a blown out window.

When Jennie first saw it, she saw clear pattern.

"The hole was a circle, probably a 3-inch diameter hole," she said.

Jennie says she felt shock, then fear. "I thought we were dead. Pretty scary. First thing that entered my mind was that somebody shot the car. Where are they?" said Jennie.

Jennie warned restaurant managers and quickly called police. She said the officers believed someone had fired a BB or pellet gun.

"Only because of the way the glass inside," said Jennie. She says police told her it's not a rare occurrence.

"The officer told me it's usually done to parked cars, but usually no one's in them," said Jennie.

This time, there were two people inside.

"You just feel so vulnerable. You feel like you're in a safe place and you're not," said Jennie.

A quick search for the BB turned up empty, but the truck hasn't been fully examined. Jennie's boyfriend didn't suffer any serious injuries from the flying glass.