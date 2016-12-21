County offering free sandbags as storms loom

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County officials reminded residents of unincorporated areas Wednesday that they can pick up free sandbags to protect their homes from flooding during periods of rain from two winter storms poised to hit the region this week.



Sandbags can help prevent runoff, mud and debris from damaging homes, clogging storm drains and flooding roadways.



"The region is still suffering through record levels of drought this year," county officials said in a statement. "Because of that, rains could trigger erosion and even debris flow, especially in areas that aren't covered by lawns, trees, shrubs and plants."



Residents can pick up sand bags that they'll have to fill themselves at several locations around the county and must bring a shovel.



County officials said sand and bags will be given away at Cal Fire stations at 17304 state Route 94 in Dulzura, 1587 state Route 78 in Julian, 16971 state Route 76 in Pauma Valley, 3410 Dye Road in Ramona and at 28205 North Lake Wohlford Road in Valley Center.



They will also be available at the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District at 4900 Bonita Road, the Boulevard Fire Department at 40080 Ribbonwood Road and North County Fire Protection District Station 4 at 4375 Pala Mesa Drive in Fallbrook. Bags but no sand can be picked up at Alpine Fire Protection District Station 17 at 1364 Tavern Road.