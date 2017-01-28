Coronado, Silver Strand, Imperial Beach closures lifted

SAN DIEGO - The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted a closure of South County beaches Friday.

The water contact closures effected beaches along the shoreline at Coronado, Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach, including the north end of Coronado to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

The areas were closed after sewage-contaminated water from the Tijuana River entered the United States due to a series of storms that drenched in the region. Recent testing by the DEH showed Tijuana River flows were no longer effecting the water quality at these beaches.

Water closures at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park Beach remained in effect Friday. Sewage from the Tijuana River is still impacting those areas, according to the DEH. This area includes the south end of Seacoast Dr. to the border.

Signs are in place to warn beach-goers of the closures.