Coronado Police Cracking Down on Speeders

CORONADO, Calif., (KGTV) — The Coronado Police Department is cracking down on speeders on the island.

Between April and May 2016, police issued 269 speeding tickets. This year, they doubled that, handing out 521 citations in April and May.

"They keep the speed limit low here for good reason because there a lot of families and kids on bikes,” said Sara Merwin, who has lived on the island for three years

And it’s not just speeders; police have also been punishing those who violate signs and signals and those on their phones. In April & May 2016, they issued 107 Improper Driving tickets. That number jumped to 312 in those two months this year.

“If they're doing their job and people are speeding, I think it's good that they're being enforced cause maybe that'll keep people in line,” said Merwin.

Though the number of traffic citations has increased significantly this year, police said they issued the same amount of warnings from April & May 2017 compared to April & May 2016.