Convicted killer "Betty" Broderick up for parole

One of San Diego’s most notorious murder cases will be re-heard Wednesday at a parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona.

Elizabeth “Betty” Broderick, 69, was convicted of the 1989 shooting deaths of her ex-husband, Dan and his new wife, Linda and sentenced to 32 years-to-life in prison.

Dan Broderick was a prominent San Diego medical malpractice attorney; he divorced Betty to marry his legal assistant. After months of harassment, Betty went into a rage and shot the couple in their bed on November 5, 1989.

She entered the house using a key that she stole from her daughter several weeks before.

Dan Broderick fell off the bed after being shot in the back, while attempting to reach for the telephone to call for help. He ex-wife calmly walked around the bed, grabbed the phone, pulled it from the wall and threw it in the hallway out of reach. She left the scene and was captured later that day.

More than 20 years after the murders, Broderick was denied parole at her first parole hearing in 2010. Now 69, Broderick is up for parole once more.



"Elizabeth Broderick remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society," San Diego District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said. "She still has not developed appropriate insight or remorse for these gruesome murders, which she committed with a callous disregard for human suffering."



Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs will appear on behalf of the People of the State of California at the hearing to argue before the Board of Parole Hearings that Elizabeth Broderick remains a risk to society.



The Board will either find Broderick suitable for parole and set a parole date or deny parole and set a further parole suitability hearing in the next three, five, seven, 10 or 15 years.

*This is a developing story. 10News reporter Steve Fiorina will cover the hearing on Wednesday and update the story.