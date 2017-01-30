Construction begins to rebuild iconic 'Plunge' on Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — The iconic Plunge at Belmont Park is about to undergo a major overhaul. It opened up back in 1925.

The community pool closed three years ago after the park’s operator Pacific Enterprises found the repairs it needed to do were much more extensive.

Company leaders joined city leaders Monday morning to break ground on the construction project.

Crews used two cranes to break through the glass of what’s left of the Athletic Club.

A new "Plunge" will go up in the same spot. The plans call for a new pool and a 6,400-square-foot mezzanine connected to the gymnasium. It'll have new equipment and a workout area on the rooftop.

“I think it’s an absolutely beautiful area. I come down here, and run three or four days a week," said La Jolla resident Bill Gurtin. “And the more you can do to revitalize it to make it more useful for the community I’m all in favor off.”

The new and improved "Plunge" should be ready to open in 2019 at a cost of $6 million.

"My parents used to take me here. It was just the Plunge. I think they had the old roller coaster,” said La Jolla resident Victor Dalfio. I used to go here all the time and this like the second one I believe that they did. I used to come here and go swimming and so now change is good.

But in order to get the construction done, crews will need to take over about 90 spots in the nearby parking lot. This might add a little pressure to what can sometimes be a difficult place to find parking during peak summer months.

To alleviate on the stress, crews won’t work during that time. And if parking is in high demand, Belmont Park will provide shuttle service to and from far away parking lots.