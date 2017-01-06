Community rallying around family that lost two kids in house fire
Steve Fiorina
8:41 PM, Jan 5, 2017
ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Fire sent the Flores family running out into the night, just after midnight last Thursday, with two children trapped inside the burning mobile home. The parents and neighbors kept trying to fight through the thick, black smoke to get to them but couldn't reach them.
5-year-old Elle Orozco died in the mobile home that night. Her 11-year-old uncle, Diego Flores-Vidal, was pulled out through a window but he died the next day at the hospital.