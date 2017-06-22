City has Fire Boss firefighting aircraft available to fight fires this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy will announce Thursday the availability of a firefighting aircraft called the Fire Boss.

A demonstration of the plane's abilities will take place at Lower Otay Lake in Chula Vista.

The Fire Boss is single engine air tanker that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, according to the City of San Diego. It can fly for three hours and is capable of taking off and landing on a body of water.

A city spokesman said the aircraft would be available free of charge through July, courtesy of its operator, Aero Spray Inc.

See the Fire Boss in action: