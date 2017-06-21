City approves Styrofoam containers for curbside recycling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - City Council Tuesday approved adding expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service containers, often referred to as Styrofoam, to the City's curbside recycling program.

The addition is effective July 1 and applies to residents who receive curbside recycling through the City.

"By expanding what we’re able to recycle, we’re moving in the right direction as we try to reduce, reuse and recycle as much of the trash we collect every day as we can," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "The City of San Diego continues to be an environmental leader with a ‘Zero Waste’ plan that is among the most aggressive in the country. We’re creating a cleaner San Diego and serving as a model for other cities to follow."

The move is meant to support San Diego's "Zero Waste" plan that calls for reusing most, if not all, of the City's trash by 2040. The plan includes strategies to divert 75 percent of trash by 2020 and 90 percent by 2035.

EPS was identified as one material that would aid in reducing waste.

After several years of hard work and analysis, City residents are finally able to conveniently recycle Styrofoam materials," City Councilmember Scott Sherman said. "This action will not only improve our local environment but also prolong the life of the Miramar Landfill. I applaud the Mayor and ESD staff for making this vision a reality."

Residents are reminded they can still recycle cardboard, paper, newspapers, metal containers, plastic and glass bottles and jars, rigid plastics (including clean food packaging containers), jugs, tubs, trays, pots, buckets and toys, food and drink cartons, and EPS packaging.