Chula Vista woman reunites with sibling 25 years later

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- An 85-year-old Chula Vista woman reunited with her brother more than 25 years later.

Maria Perry’s 87-year-old brother, Angel, lives in San Francisco. Perry says she’s not really sure why the two were never able to see each other. She says time passed and they got older so it became difficult for them to travel to see each other.

The two reunited on Wednesday, thanks to the help of a non-profit called Wish of a Lifetime. The organization is like the Make-A-Wish Foundation for kids, but for senior citizens.

Angel flew into San Diego and was taken by a caregiver to meet this sister. The pair didn’t recognize each other at first, but within seconds they were smiling and laughing.

Angel will stay with his sister until Saturday.

If you know a senior who has a wish visit https://wishofalifetime.org/