Chula Vista prowlers caught on surveillance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Neighbors in Chula Vista near Corte Escena and Avenida Loretta are nervous after surveillance video caught people going around trying to get into vehicles and sneaking around homes.

"They were just trying to you know click in here and see if any of the doors were unlocked," Amy Carter said. "Get in and look at things, and they did it to that car and down the street too."

In more surveillance video, given to 10News by neighbors down the street, one man is seen holding a cloth over his hands as he jiggles car handles.

Another neighbor showed 10News video of a man creeping around their house and looking into their windows.

Carter thinks they could all be connected and worries what will happen if they decide to take it to the next level.

"It's crazy you just feel like you know it should be a safe neighborhood, it's a new neighborhood, should be pretty safe here," Carter said.

Neighbors reported it to police, but they say they can't really do anything, since a crime wasn't technically committed.