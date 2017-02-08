Chula Vista Elementary School District sends letter to parents warning of security issues

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The Chula Vista Elementary School District is warning parents about threats and vandalism targeting their district.



Parents were sent a letter on Tuesday asking them to "be the eyes and ears of the community" and to keep a lookout for anything suspicious. Parents have been sharing the letter on social media.



The full letter sent by Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent Francisco Escobedo:

Dear Parents/Guardian,



In light of recent of recent events, there have been a number of comments from individuals with the intent do intimidate or disrupt operations of public institutions.



The Chula Vista Elementary School District, in partnership with law enforcement, has been assessing all information that could impact the operation of our schools. Our District and law enforcement remain vigilant and continue to enhance security of our campuses.



I encourage school personnel and parents to report anything suspicious to the authorities. Help be the eyes and ears of our learning community, whether preventing acts of vandalism after school or helping ensure student safety during the school day.

10News spoke to district officials about the letter, which appeared vague and did not offer many specific details.



A district official said they are looking into the vandalism of a garden at Harborside Elementary School, as well as damage caused at a park near Veterans Elementary School.



The district official also told 10News about a threat against their office that later turned out to be a prank.



Chula Vista police officials said they are not currently working with the school district.