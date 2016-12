CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A 10-year-old Chula Vista boy is the best cook in his house, but he may also be one of the best pastry chefs in the country.



Fifth-grader Diego Beltran recently won $10,000 on Food Network's "Kids Sweets Showdown" holiday edition.



"It was super exciting because I was like, 'Money! Money!' and now I can buy a whole bunch of baking supplies," said Diego.



However, he wants to spend that money on more baking supplies.







"My friends are probably playing video games. They're playing sports outside, but I'm here in the kitchen," he said while standing in his Chula Vista kitchen.



The boy who wants to eventually own his own food truck credits his grandmother with planting the cooking gene.



"Me and my grandma used to spend days in the kitchen when I was a baby," he said, adding that he was cooking his first dishes when he was four.