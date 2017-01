SAN DIEGO - A California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a motorcyclist Wednesday.

The CHP officer was hit just after 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 52 in Tierrasanta.

No major injuries have been reported, but CHP said the officer declined medical attention. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The motorcyclist involved was stopped a short distance away on I-52 and taken into custody, according to CHP.

Drivers along eastbound I-52 were experiencing heavy delays as of 4:30 p.m.