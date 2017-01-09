CHP closing SB 805/5 at 905

UPDATE: As of 7:30pm 805/5 SB back open to traffic.

JUST IN: Border at San Ysidro entry closed. Diversions in place to Otay Mesa.

UPDATE: As of just after 6pm CHP are re-routing traffic from the 5/805 SB to 905 E. The POE is still open and authorities are keeping an eye on protests across the border.

UPDATE: Just heard from Border Patrol. Protests across border continue for the second night in a row. The border at San Ysidro is not closed at this time. We'll keep you up-to-date as we receive more information.

SAN YSIDRO PORT ENTRY - Looks like the San Ysidro entry has been shut down to southbound traffic again tonight.

We're still waiting to confirm with Border Control but California Highway Patrol is closing SB 805/5 at 905 and diverting all traffic east.