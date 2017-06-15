Child predator arrested after move to East County

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV)--A sex offender who served time for molesting a seven-year-old boy was arrested shortly after his move to Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Bauer was convicted of molesting a boy he didn't know inside a fast food restaurant bathroom in 2009, a Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The Sheriff's Department said Bauer was released from prison and monitored through a GPS anklet by his parole officer.

Bauer lived as a transient in the city of San Diego until he recently moved to 10380 Prospect Ave. in Santee, said deputies. He was banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 18, or being in the vicinity of places where children gather.

The Sheriff's Department released a bulletin Tuesday to alert the community of Bauer's release.

On Wednesday, Bauer was arrested in Santee for violating the terms of his parole and banned from returning to the Prospect Ave. location, according to deputies.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has a registration website for the public to receive email alerts when a sex offender moves into the community.